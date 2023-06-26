Home Business

Centre creates Rs 10,000 crore Urban Infra Development Fund

States will be encouraged to leverage resources from the grants of the 15th Finance Commission, as well as existing schemes, to adopt appropriate user charges while accessing the UIDF. 

Published: 26th June 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Infrastructure, Infra profits

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has created the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) with a total allocation of Rs 10,000 crore from the corpus of priority sector lending shortfall, a top official told TNIE. The fund will be managed by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

“The fund has been created with the infusion of Rs 10,000 crore under the National Housing Bank. The National Housing Bank (NHB) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHU) are framing guidelines for the identification of infrastructure projects in tier II and tier III cities,” a top official said. 
The fund was announced in the budget this year by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Like the RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund), an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) will be established through the use of priority sector lending shortfalls,” the finance minister had said in her speech. UIDF is on the lines of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, which was created by the government in 1995-96 with an initial allocation of Rs 2,000 crore. In 2022-23, the government had allocated Rs 40,000 crore for RIDF. 

“States will be encouraged to leverage resources from the grants of the 15th Finance Commission, as well as existing schemes, to adopt appropriate user charges while accessing the UIDF. The Fund would be operationalised broadly along the lines of the existing Rural Infrastructure Development Fund,” the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, had said, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha in April. 

Sitharaman while announcing the Union Budget 2023-24 said that the cities will be incentivised to improve their creditworthiness for municipal bonds. This will be done through property tax governance reforms and ring-fencing user charges on urban infrastructure.

On urban sanitation, she said all cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical desludging of septic tanks and sewers to transition from manhole to machine-hole mode. Enhanced focus will be provided for the scientific management of dry and wet waste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UIDF NHB MoHU Infrastructure
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp