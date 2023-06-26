FM says rapid investment in semiconductor benefitting India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the rapid investment in semiconductors and other technologies is benefitting the people of India.

Briefing media persons about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, she listed out various agreements signed between India and the US in fields ranging from Technology Partnership which included strengthening of semiconductor supply chains, advanced telecommunications, Space, Quantum and Advanced Computing & AI, among others.

“Micron will set up its semiconductor and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion. It is expected to create nearly 5,000 new direct jobs and around 15,000 indirect jobs over the next few years,” she said.

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the rapid investment in semiconductors and other technologies is benefitting the people of India. Briefing media persons about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, she listed out various agreements signed between India and the US in fields ranging from Technology Partnership which included strengthening of semiconductor supply chains, advanced telecommunications, Space, Quantum and Advanced Computing & AI, among others. “Micron will set up its semiconductor and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of $2.75 billion. It is expected to create nearly 5,000 new direct jobs and around 15,000 indirect jobs over the next few years,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });