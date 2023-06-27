Home Business

BSNL partners with L&T tech for private 5G network deployment

According to the agreement framework signed by both companies, the spectrum will be provided by BSNL using both PLMN (public land mobile network) and isolated allotment

Published: 27th June 2023 09:44 AM

BSNL-Reuters

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has partnered with Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) to deploy private 5G networks for enterprises in the country. 

According to the agreement, the telco will provide spectrum while LTTS will deploy equipment, applications, servers, technology and software, and core for the integration of devices/sensors within the customer ecosystem. 

The latter said this partnership marks the foray of LTTS into the 5G private network space. “We believe in partnerships that enable us to expand technology usage across industries in this industry 4.0 era. 5 G-enabled private enterprise networks today are a major step towards allowing such a transformation. We are excited to partner with BSNL across various joint private networks and digitisation to support the growth of sustainable and smart spaces,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director, of LTTS. 

The telco called this partnership strategic and said it would allow BSNL to support global organisations in their digital transformation endeavours. “5G is the next big enabler, which can positively benefit the lives of millions of end-users and we expect rapid adoption of private networks across multiple use cases and major industries,” said BSNL in a statement. 

