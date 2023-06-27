Home Business

Centre approves Rs 56k cr in capex assistance to 16 states

Among the states, Bihar has received the maximum chunk of the total amount at Rs 9,640 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 7,850 crore and West Bengal at Rs 7,523 crore.

Published: 27th June 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Finance on Monday approved capital investment of Rs 56,415 to 16 states under the “Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24,” scheme for the current financial year.

The capital will be used across sectors including roads, bridges, highways, health, education, irrigation, water, supply and power etc, the ministry said in a statement. 

Among the states, Bihar has received the maximum chunk of the total amount at Rs 9,640 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 7,850 crore, West Bengal at Rs 7,523 crore and Rajasthan at Rs 6,026 crore. Funds for meeting the state share of the Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have also been provided to the states under this scheme. 

In order to provide a boost to capital spending by states, the government announced the above-mentioned scheme in the Budget 2023-24 through which the Centre is providing 50-year interest-free loans up to Rs 1.3 lakh crore during FY24. The scheme has eight parts, Part 1 being the largest with the highest allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore.

This amount has been allocated among states in proportion to their share of central taxes & duties as the award of the 15th Finance Commission. Other parts of the scheme are either linked to the reforms or are of the specific sectors. A similar scheme named ‘Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022-23’ was also executed by the ministry in the last financial year. Under the scheme, capital investment proposals of Rs 95,147.19 crore were approved and an amount of Rs 81,195.35 crore was released to the states in the last financial year.

“The scheme for financial assistance to States for capital investment/expenditure, first instituted by the Ministry of Finance in 2020-21 in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic have given a very timely boost to capital spending by states.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Ministry Union Budget 2023-2024
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp