EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till July 11

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline till July 11 for filing applications to opt for a higher pension.

This is the second time the EPFO extended the deadline for applying for a higher pension. Earlier, the deadline was extended from May 3 to June 26, 2023.

The last opportunity of 15 days is being given to removing any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation said in a statement. “The last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option/ Joint Options by employees is extended to July 11, 2023,” it added.

“Online facility has been made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Options/Joint Options for pension on higher wages. The facility is for eligible pensioners/members in compliance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court order dated November 04, 2022,” the statement said.

“Timeline for applying for higher pension has been extended by 3 months for the employer and 15 days for the employee (member),” Raghunathan KE, Member representing Employers, Central Board of Trustees, EPFO, told PTI.

