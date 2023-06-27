Home Business

India's road network grows 59 per cent in 9 years to become second largest in world: Gadkari 

India's road network stood at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister said.

Published: 27th June 2023 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's road network grew 59 per cent to become the second largest in the world as part of the development work carried out by the government in the last nine years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

India's road network stood at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister said.

He was addressing a conference on '9 years achievements of government' in the national capital.

In the last nine years, India made seven world records in the sector.

India's road network is the second largest in the world after the US, he said.

The minister further informed that the revenues from tolls rose to Rs 4,1342 crore from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14.

The government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2020, Gadkari said.

The usage of fastags has helped in reducing the waiting time at the toll plazas to 47 seconds.

The government is taking various measures to reduce it further to below 30 seconds, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari second largest in world India's road network
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp