Home Business

Tata Technologies’ initial public offer gets SEBI's nod

The last IPO from the Tata Group was that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in July 2004.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | tatatechnologies.com)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved Tata Technologies Ltd’s, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, initial public offering (IPO), making it the first public issue from the Tata Group in nearly 20 years. 

The last IPO from the Tata Group was that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in July 2004. Tata Technologies had filed draft papers with Sebi earlier this year in March. The IPO will be purely an offer for sale (OFS), with Tata Technologies selling nearly 23.6 per cent of its paid-up share capital, equivalent to 9.57 crore equity shares.

The size of the IPO has not been disclosed yet and the price band will be decided in consultation with the book-running lead managers taking note of market demand for the equity shares. As per the draft papers, Tata Technologies’ IPO is purely an Offer For Sale (OFS), where the company will sell up to 9.57 crore equity shares representing approximately 23.6 per cent of its paid-up share capital.

About 50 per cent of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent of the issue is reserved for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Under the OFS, Tata Technologies’ parent company Tata Motors will offload 8.11 crore shares or a 20 per cent stake in the company. Among other shareholders, Alpha TC Holdings plans to sell up to 97.16 lakh shares (2.4 per cent) and Tata Capital Growth Fund I would offload up to 48.58 lakh equity shares (1.2 per cent). Tata Motors holds a 74.69 per cent stake in the firm, while Alpha TC Holdings Pte has a 7.26 per cent stake. Tata Capital Growth Fund I has a 3.63 per cent stake in the company.

JM Financial Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, and BofA Securities India Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers for the IPO. Tata Technologies is a pure-play engineering services firm that provides product development and digital engineering solutions focused on manufacturing-led verticals.

Originally incorporated as Core Software Systems in 1994, it was acquired by the Tata Group and later renamed to Tata Technologies in Feb 2001. For the nine months ended December 2022, the firm reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,011.79 crore as against Rs 2607.30 crore for the nine months ended December 2021, representing a growth of 15.5 per cent. The market regulator has also approved the IPO plans of Gandhahar Oil Refinery and SBFC Finance.

IPO size not disclosed yet, price band to be decided

The size of the IPO has not been disclosed yet and the price band will be decided in consultation with the book-running lead managers taking note of market demand for the equity shares. As per draft papers, the IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Technologies Tata Group Tata Motors IPO SEBI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp