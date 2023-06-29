12 states get Rs 66,413 crore for reforms in power sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twelve states will receive `66,413 crore incentives for reforms they have made in the power sector in their respective states, said Union power minister RK Singh on Wednesday.

The government has earmarked `1,43,332 crore as an incentive for to states for undertaking power reforms in 2023-24.

The reforms include the progressive assumption of responsibility for losses of public sector power distribution companies (DISCOMs) by the state government, transparency in the reporting of financial affairs of the power sector including payment of subsidies and recording of liabilities of governments to DISCOMs and of DISCOMs to others, timely rendition of financial and energy accounts and timely audit and others. West Bengal received the highest amount of additional borrowing permission for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

