Google launches ONDC accelerator programme to revolutionise e-commerce in India

BENGALURU: Google Cloud is launching an accelerator programme for the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help digital sellers build and scale their digital commerce operations.

As part of the initiative, the company is open-sourcing ready implementation of ONDC infrastructure and core application programming interface (APIs) to facilitate scalability and security. At a developer conference held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Google said it is introducing a start-up credits programme where organisations that enable ONDC are eligible to apply for a $25,000 grant.

T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC, said, “The addition of Google Cloud’s Accelerator Program reinforces ONDC’s mission to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape, ushering in a new era of efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity.

By streamlining the onboarding process through efficient core APIs, this milestone addition to the open network empowers enterprises to focus on their core competencies.” Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President, Product Management, at Google, said “The advent of AI presents significant opportunities for developers to bolster India’s position as a leading global innovation hub. At Google, we continue to make deep investments to support the ecosystem’s growth with a rich set of open and integrated technologies.”

