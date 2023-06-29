Home Business

Google launches ONDC accelerator programme to revolutionise e-commerce in India

At a developer conference, Google said it is introducing a start-up credits programme where organisations that enable ONDC are eligible to apply for a $25,000 grant.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

ONDC

Open Network for Digital Commerce.(Photo | Twitter, @ONDC_Official)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Google Cloud is launching an accelerator programme for the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to help digital sellers build and scale their digital commerce operations.

As part of the initiative, the company is open-sourcing ready implementation of ONDC infrastructure and core application programming interface (APIs) to facilitate scalability and security. At a developer conference held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Google said it is introducing a start-up credits programme where organisations that enable ONDC are eligible to apply for a $25,000 grant.

T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC, said, “The addition of Google Cloud’s Accelerator Program reinforces ONDC’s mission to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape, ushering in a new era of efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity.

By streamlining the onboarding process through efficient core APIs, this milestone addition to the open network empowers enterprises to focus on their core competencies.” Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President, Product Management, at Google, said “The advent of AI presents significant opportunities for developers to bolster India’s position as a leading global innovation hub. At Google, we continue to make deep investments to support the ecosystem’s growth with a rich set of open and integrated technologies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
google cloud ONDC e-commerce
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp