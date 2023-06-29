Sebi shortens IPO listing timelines; Investors to receive shares quickly

Sachin Kumar By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the proposal of reducing the time period for a listing of shares in public issue to three days (T+3) from the existing six days (T+6), which will allow investors and issuers to get their shares and money quickly.

The capital market regulator will also issue a consultation to check their inappropriate influence on retail investors.

“We are very confident that T+3 will also happen without a glitch. All the market participants have done their testing and stress testing to figure out that they will be able to meet all the time lines that have been put down,” said Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Sebi addressing the press conference held after the board meeting on Wednesday.

“The issuers will get their money quicker, investors will get their shares quicker and those who did not get allotment will get their refunds quicker,” she added. The revised timeline of three days would be made applicable in two phases. It would be voluntary for all public issues opening on or after September 1, 2023, and mandatory on or after December 1, 2023.

There is no plan to increase the retail quota in IPOs, she clarified. The regulator will issue a consultation paper proposing norms to shield retail investors from the growing influence of financial influencers (finfleuncers). “We have been discussing finfluencers that their count is increasing. Our thinking on finfluencers is crystallising. We will bring out a consultation paper in one or two months,” said Sebi chief.

“Teaching about stock markets is something we appreciate but if there is inducement to trade, that you will become crorepati in two years such an inducement is inappropriate”, she added.

Sebi has also tightened disclosure norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The markets regulator mandated additional granular disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control of FPIs who have more than half of their holdings in a single corporate group or hold equity assets of more than `25,000 crores. Some entities such as sovereign funds, public retail funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been exempted from making additional disclosures. Existing FPIs now have three months to bring down their single-group exposure to 50 per cent or comply with additional disclosure requirements.

