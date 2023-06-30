Home Business

Dream11 to replace Byju's as jersey sponsor of India cricket team: Report

Byju's had replaced Oppo as the lead sponsor of Indian team jerseys in September 2019.

Published: 30th June 2023

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Representational Image: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma (R) and head coach Rahul Dravid.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 is all set to be the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing edtech company Byju's.

After Byju's exit, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an invitation to tender for the lead sponsor rights for the national team on June 14.

As per a report in News18 Cricketnext, Dream11 has now come on board to be the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team jersey, a deal that will reportedly run for four years.

It added that the numbers of the deal with Dream11 are likely to be lesser than what the BCCI was earning from its deal with Byju’s. The BCCI was earning around INR 5.5 crores for every bilateral fixture while INR 1.7 crores was the amount earned from every ICC game.

Byju's had replaced Oppo as the lead sponsor of Indian team jerseys in September 2019. In June last year, the company had extended the lead jersey sponsorship deal till November 2023, apart from being the official sponsor of the FIFA Men's Football World Cup in Qatar last year.

But the edtech giant based in Bengaluru decided to end the lead jersey sponsor agreement in March this year, shortly after India's home season ended.

Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team was without a sponsor on their jersey in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval earlier this month.

