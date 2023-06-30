Home Business

Govt raises interest rates on select small saving schemes by up to 0.3 per cent

During the second quarter of the current fiscal, RD holders would get 6.5 per cent against the existing 6.2 per cent, as per the finance ministry notification.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Savings, Piggy bank

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3 per cent for the July-September quarter in line with the high-interest rates in the banking system.

The highest increase of 0.3 per cent was for the five-year recurring deposit (RD).

During the second quarter of the current fiscal, RD holders would get 6.5 per cent against the existing 6.2 per cent, as per the finance ministry notification.

With the revision, a one-year term deposit with post offices will now earn 0.1 percentage higher point at 6.9 per cent and for the two years tenor -- 7 per cent (up from 6.9 per cent).

However, interest rates on term deposits for three years and five years have been retained at 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent. The interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits are retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) remained unchanged at 7.7 per cent for July 1 to September 30, 2023, period. The new rate for the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi too stood at the existing level of 8 per cent.

The interest rate on the senior citizen savings scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is 8.2 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively. Interest rates were increased in the last (January-March) quarter as well as the April-June quarter.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. There is no increase in interest rate for Monthly Income Scheme, and this will earn 7.4 per cent for the investors.

The Reserve Bank since May has raised the benchmark lending rate by 2.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, prompting banks to raise interest rates on deposits as well. The RBI has maintained the status quo on policy rate in the last two consecutive Monetary Policy Committee meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
interest rates small saving schemes recurring deposit RBI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp