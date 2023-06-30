Home Business

Oil companies on fundraising spree for energy transition

Oil companies have been scurrying the equity market to meet expenses of energy transition they have set for themselves.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

BPCL

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Oil companies have been scurrying the equity market to meet expenses of energy transition they have set for themselves. Recently, the board of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) approved a rights issue for raising up to Rs 18,000 crore, and other oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) are likely to follow suit.

As per the reports, the government directed IOCL and BPCL to launch rights issues, and HPCL to make a preferential share allotment to the government. And the companies together are likely to invest Rs 3.5-4 lakh crore to achieve their net zero-emissions goals by 2040.  To achieve the emission goal, a company will need a balance between the quantum of greenhouse gases it places into the atmosphere and the amount it takes out.

Last week BPCL said that the funds will be used to achieve energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives. The company has set up short-term and long-term goals to achieve the net zero target by 2040. 
It targets to reach 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewables by 2025 and 10 GW by 2040. Besides, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to set up a 1 GW renewable energy (RE) power plant in the state.

Indian Oil Corporation, India’s largest oil marketing company, has also resolved to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2046. The company’s decarbonisation plans encompass both Scope 1 & 2 emissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited energy transition Indian Oil Corporation Limited
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp