Zomato introduces open food trends data analysis platform to aid restaurant partners 

Published: 30th June 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery firm Zomato Ltd on Friday introduced an open data analysis platform for food trends aimed to help its restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach on prices, dishes and location.

Zomato Food Trends is an open platform accessible to the general public free of charge and it will "provide insights by analysing data from millions of transactions across hundreds of cities in India", the company said in a statement.

"Restaurant partners can use these insights to customise their strategies and undertake data-driven decisions to accelerate and amplify their success," it added.

It has been introduced with "an aim to support both current and budding restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach towards decision making", the company said.

The food trends platform allows its restaurant partners to view demand and supply gaps that have been zoomed in to a locality level, price distribution and demand trends for different dishes or cuisines, and demand-supply comparison for multiple dishes or cuisines.

"Restaurants can use these insights to make decisions on prices, dishes, locations, etc," it added.

In a blog post, the company said, "Our aim is to democratise aggregated data insights " levelling the playing field, particularly for smaller restaurants, to ensure they can make informed and evidence-based decisions.

"The restaurant industry in India has changed remarkably in recent years to meet the dynamic needs of the market and evolving consumer preferences, the company said adding, the country's food entrepreneur possesses a strong ability to spot trends, identify market need gaps, and innovate to fill those gaps.

Zomato Food Trends is a way to support both current and budding restaurant partners in their endeavours," it added.

