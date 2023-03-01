Home Business

Centre should consider allowing states to utilise GST amount as present scheme causing delay: TN FM

Since the monthly receipts were getting delayed mainly because of the ineffective model, there should be a relook at the format, the minister said.

Published: 01st March 2023 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Centre may consider allowing states to utilise the GST amount as the present scheme was causing a delay in them receiving their dues, Tamil Nadu Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Tuesday.

The Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management said the Union Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs released Rs 4,230 crore as the Goods and Services Tax arrears to the state.

Instead of releasing the taxes collected from the states after a long delay, it would be better for the Centre to allow the States to utilise the taxes without waiting for its release, he told reporters.

The present scheme is delaying the dues to states which can be reversed. The issue would be taken up during the next council meeting, he added.

On GST arrears, he said the Union finance ministry has released Rs 4,230 crore to Tamil Nadu and the state would receive another Rs 4,000 crore this month as compensation.

Since the monthly receipts were getting delayed mainly because of the ineffective model, there should be a relook at the format, he said.

The minister was here to inaugurate the Science Centre set up by the G D Charities in the city.

The science centre -- Experimenta -- has been set up on a 40,000 sq ft land with an aim to stimulate curiosity, enable children to learn science in a practical and informal way, G D Naidu Charities Chairman G D Gopal had said.

