February 2023's GST revenue 12 per cent higher Y-o-Y at Rs 1.49 crore

As per the Government’s release, during the month, revenues from the import of goods were 6% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions.

Published: 01st March 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Image for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The GST Collection for the month of February stood at Rs 1.49 lakh crore, 12% higher than what it was in the corresponding period of the last year, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday in a release. This is the twelfth straight month when the monthly collection was more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark. However, sequentially GST revenue slid marginally from Rs 1.55 lakh crore in January.

Of the total revenue collection of Rs 1,49,577 crore of which CGST is Rs 27,662 crore, SGST is Rs 34,915 crore, IGST is Rs 75,069 crore (including Rs 35,689 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 11,931 crore (including Rs 792 crore collected on import of goods).

As per the Government’s release, during the month, revenues from the import of goods were 6% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including the import of services) were 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. This month witnessed the highest cess collection of Rs 11,931 crore since the implementation of GST. Normally, February being a 28-day month, witnesses a relatively lower collection of revenue, it added.

“The government has settled Rs 34,770 crore to CGST and Rs 29,054 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of February 2023 is Rs 62,432 crore for CGST and Rs 63,969 crore for the SGST. In addition, Centre had also released balance GST compensation of Rs 16,982 crore for the month of June 2022 and Rs16,524 crore to States/UTs which have sent AG certified figures for the previous period,” the Ministry stated.

