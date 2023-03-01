Home Business

Investors lose Rs 10.6 lakh crore as market falls for 8th straight session on February 28

Domestic equity market extended losing streak for the eighth straight session with the BSE benchmark Sensex skidding below the 59,000 level on Tuesday. 

Published: 01st March 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market extended losing streak for the eighth straight session with the BSE benchmark Sensex skidding below the 59,000 level on Tuesday. Investors have lost Rs 10.6 lakh crore since February 16 as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reduced to Rs 257.7 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

The 30-share index closed the Tuesday session at 58,962, down 326 points from the previous session’s closing. It has fallen 2,357 points or about 4% below its 16th February close of 61,319. The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, closed 89 points lower at 17,304, and fell below its 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) which stands at 17,384 - a key technical indicator on the charts. As per the market experts, global investors’ interest in the domestic equity market is weakening due slowdown of the economy amidst rising inflation and fear of more interest rate hikes to curb the same.

Indian GDP growth slowed to 4.4% in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal on account of weak demand and high inflation, showed government data on Tuesday. The US Federal Reserve, along with other central banks, have already hinted at more future rate hikes to bring down consumer inflation. 

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said, “Weak sentiment continued to prevail as traders wary of current headwinds unwounded their position in commodity stocks such as metals and oil & gas. The market is already in an oversold position, but India’s high valuation compared to other markets seems to have caught up with the investors who are cutting their long positions.”

According to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, funds are being diverted to safe assets, and corporate earnings growth is dropping, affecting the performance of the stock market and demanding downgrade in valuation. The double whammy for India is that it is expensive compared to other emerging markets, resulting in underperformance among the global market, added Nair.

On the sectoral front, most sectors traded under pressure on Tuesday. The BSE Metal index shed 2.4%, the Oil & Gas and Energy indices dropped 1.4% each, and the Healthcare index fell 1%. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
investor BSE NSE Sensex
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp