Will meet upcoming maturities in Q1: Vedanta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it is fully confident of meeting its upcoming maturities in quarter ending June 2023. “We have multiple options for both refinancing as well as repayment through internal accruals. We are in advance stage to tie up required financing through a~US$1 bn fresh loan from a syndicate of banks,” the company said in a statement.

“We are also close to finalise USD 750 million bilateral facilities with various relationship banks. The remaining liquidity requirements can be addressed internally.” The statement from Vedanta comes amid concerns over its ability to meet debt commitments, esspecially at a time when the government is opposing the planned sale of its international zinc business.

Shares of Vendanta, the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, fell 7% on Tuesday to Rs 268 a piece on the BSE. The company’s share has fallen by over 30% in the past one year and 18% in the past one month. Vedanta Group’s London-based entity, Vedanta Resources Limited, is highly leveraged and has consolidated net debt of $11.8 billion. As per reports, yields on the bonds of Vedanta Resources has shot up to 39.8%, a setback for the Group.

S&P Global Ratings had recently stated if Vedanta Resources is unable to advance either $2 billion fundraising exercise or sale of its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc in near future, its credit rating will face an ‘immediate strain.’

