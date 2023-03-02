Akasa to place order for fleet of aircraft in ‘three digits’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, will place an order for aircraft numbering in three digits by the end of this year. Akasa’s decision to purchase aircraft comes close on the heels of Air India’s 470 aircraft order to Airbus and Boeing.

“By the end of the year, we will place a large order for aircraft. I’m not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant,” said Vinay Dube, company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, on Wednesday as the airline completes six months of operations.

Akasa has ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft, of which 18 have been delivered and remaining 54 will be delivered subsequently ‘between now and March 2027. Akasa also has plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

To support its growing fleet, Akasa is going to hire 300 pilots in next 12 months. “These 300 pilots will be trained on latest generation aircraft. We have aircraft of latest generation. We are offering our employees skill sets of the future, which is very exciting,” said Dube. As per Dube, Akasa will need 3,500 pilots in next one decade. In past four years, 3,200 pilots have applied for licences and many of them are waiting to get jobs as they have not been accommodated yet, he said.

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, will place an order for aircraft numbering in three digits by the end of this year. Akasa’s decision to purchase aircraft comes close on the heels of Air India’s 470 aircraft order to Airbus and Boeing. “By the end of the year, we will place a large order for aircraft. I’m not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant,” said Vinay Dube, company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, on Wednesday as the airline completes six months of operations. Akasa has ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft, of which 18 have been delivered and remaining 54 will be delivered subsequently ‘between now and March 2027. Akasa also has plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To support its growing fleet, Akasa is going to hire 300 pilots in next 12 months. “These 300 pilots will be trained on latest generation aircraft. We have aircraft of latest generation. We are offering our employees skill sets of the future, which is very exciting,” said Dube. As per Dube, Akasa will need 3,500 pilots in next one decade. In past four years, 3,200 pilots have applied for licences and many of them are waiting to get jobs as they have not been accommodated yet, he said.