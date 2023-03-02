Home Business

Bill Gates praises India's connectivity infrastructure, digital networks

Microsoft co-founder Gates, who addressed the session, appreciated India's competitive private market, reliable and low-cost connectivity, and went on to say this will be the cheapest 5G market.

Published: 02nd March 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.(File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said India has "great" digital network and high levels of smartphone usage with "very good" connectivity and added this will be the cheapest 5G market.

Under the G20 presidency of India, a session on 'Building resilient and inclusive economies- the Promise of Digital Public Infrastructure' was held on Wednesday in New Delhi.

India has great digital network and very high percentage of people using smartphones, he noted.

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed 2023 a landmark year, and said the digital technology has come of age.

Artificial intelligence, 5G and quantum computing have matured to become mainstream technology.

India has created unique framework for digital economy that focuses on making a difference in people's lives, the minister said.

