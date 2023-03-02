Home Business

Employees' union raise concerns over delay by IT companies in fresher onboarding 

A poll has revealed that more than 51 per cent of the freshers are waiting for more than a year for their joining date after receiving offer letters, says NITES.

Published: 02nd March 2023 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Employees' union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) on Thursday flagged the issue of delay in fresher onboarding and recruitment practices of IT companies and urged the firms to take immediate action to address the issue.

A poll of more than 1,000 freshers who are facing delays in onboarding by various IT companies found that more than 51 per cent of the freshers are waiting for more than a year for their joining date after receiving offer letters, NITES, an organisation that works for the welfare, rights & benefits of IT & related sector employees, claimed.

"A recent poll conducted by NITES has revealed some concerning results for the IT industry," NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said in a statement.

According to the union, the findings raise serious concerns about the recruitment practices of IT companies, and the impact of these delays on the lives of these freshers.

Many of these freshers have already completed their studies and are eagerly waiting to start their careers. "...but the delay in onboarding is causing financial and emotional distress," NITES said.

It also urged IT companies to take immediate and concrete action to address this issue and ensure that the recruitment process is transparent, efficient and timely.

"We have also urged the government to take steps to monitor and regulate the recruitment practices of these companies, to prevent further delays and ensure that freshers are not left waiting for long periods of time," NITES added.

