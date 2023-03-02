KPL, Citroën sign MoU to export India made vehicles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Citroën India to commence the export of Made-In-India ‘New C3’ B-hatch vehicles to countries in Association of South east Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Africa.

Exports of the vehicles will commence this month as completely built units. The port will be used to export made-in-India Citroën vehicles from the Smart Car platform to the world. Citroën India, part of the Stellantis Group, has created a 360-degree ecosystem that leverages India’s distinctive manufacturing export potential.

The MoU marks a key milestone in Citroën India’s journey, which began with export of power trains from its Hosur facility in 2019. Sunil Paliwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Limited, said this association will help augment Kamarajar Port’s export operations and contribute to India’s economy, a release stated.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India, said “This partnership with Kamarajar Port (KPL) fortifies Stellantis Group’s ‘India for the World’ philosophy that will leverage India’s manufacturing export potential. In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of New C3 exports as a CBU this year we are marking a key milestone.”

