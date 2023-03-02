Home Business

OMCs increase domestic LPG cylinder price by Rs 50 

The companies also increased the price of commercial LPG, which are used in hotels or restaurants by Rs 350.5 to Rs 2,119.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of eight months, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the price of cooking gas (LPG) price by Rs 50 a cylinder.  According to the price notification by oil companies, after this hike a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai. 

The companies also increased the price of commercial LPG, which are used in hotels or restaurants by Rs 350.5 to Rs 2,119.5 per 19-kg cylinder. However, for relief, there is no change in petrol and diesel prices. 
It is continued to remain on hold since 22 May 2022, when the government reduced excise duty on it.

The petrol and diesel prices are supposed to be revised fortnightly, in line with international crude prices. Right now, Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62. The state-owned fuel retailers cut the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 4% or Rs 4,606.50 per kilolitre to Rs 1,07,750.27 per kl in Delhi. The last time domestic LPG price was revised was on July 4, 2022.  

