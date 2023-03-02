Home Business

Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade

The BSE Sensex declined 145.4 points to 59,265.68.The NSE Nifty dipped 47.95 points to 17,402.95.

Published: 02nd March 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmarks declined in early trade on Thursday amid a largely weak trend in global equities and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex declined 145.4 points to 59,265.68.The NSE Nifty dipped 47.95 points to 17,402.95.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Maruti, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Nestle, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Japan and Hong Kong were trading lower, while China and Seoul were quoting in the green.

The US markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

"The major concern for global equity markets continues to be the rising bond yields in the US, which will act as a drag for FII inflows into emerging markets like India. Yesterday the US 10-year bond yield touched 4 per cent. FIIs cannot be expected to turn buyers in this scenario," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had advanced 448.96 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 59,411.08 on Wednesday.

The Nifty climbed 146.95 points or 0.85 per cent to end at 17,450.90.

"Bears are seen making a comeback in early trade on Thursday following weak sentiment in American and Asian markets. The negative catalyst is that the 10-year US Treasury note yields have spiked to 4 per cent - the highest in four months."

"There is a lot of scepticism among the investors on concerns that if interest rates continue to rise due to inflation uptick, the existing slowdown would take a recessionary turn sooner or later," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced marginally by 0.05 per cent to USD 84.35 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) again offloaded shares worth Rs 424.88 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp