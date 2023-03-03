Home Business

Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in 'three digits'

The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

Published: 03rd March 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Akasa Air flight

Akasa Air. (Photo | Akasa Air Twitter)

By PTI

Akasa Air is going to place an order for a fleet of aircrafts which will be in three digits by the year-end, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

He also said Akasa has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered.

"By the end of the year we will place a large order for aircraft. I'm not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and significant," Dube said in a press conference here.

In the next one year, Akasa is going to hire 300 pilots, Dube said, adding that the company is also going to open a learning centre in Bengaluru. According to him, Akasa Air will need at least 3,500 pilots in the next decade.

The company completed six months of its operations to become the fastest-growing airline in the country, it said in a statement.

With 36 daily flights from Bengaluru, it noted that Akasa Air is the third-largest domestic carrier in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akasa Air international Bengaluru
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp