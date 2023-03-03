Home Business

Rupee rises 36 paise to 82.24 against US dollar

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.60 against the US currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 104.88.

Published: 03rd March 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee gained 36 paise to 82.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in domestic equities strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.28 against the dollar, then gained ground and rose to 82.24, registering a rise of 36 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.60 against the US currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 104.88.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.39 per cent to USD 84.42 per barrel.

"The Indian rupee had the best week after more than one month, helped by the renewed risk-on sentiment in global markets. The rupee seems to be gaining in the NDF market suggesting offshore players did a long unwinding of the USD position," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

Also, inflows of over Rs 12,000 crore on the back of Adani's block deal made the job for rupee bulls easier.

"The local currency is expected to gain against the USD this month as dollar inflows from corporates are on the higher side at the end of the financial year in March. However, moving on, we expect a theme of aggressive Fed policy in the near term to limit the gains in the local unit," Pabari added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 482.37 points or 0.82 per cent to 59,391.72 points.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 154.15 points or 0.89 per cent to 17,476.05 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 12,770.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar foreign exchange
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp