By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Country’s forex reserves have declined by $325 million to $560.942 billion for the week ending February 24, according to data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday.

This is the fourth consecutive week of a drop in the reserves after the $5.68 billion decrease in the previous reporting week to $561.267 billion. In October 2021, forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been falling as the RBI deploys the reserves to defend the rupee.

MUMBAI: Country’s forex reserves have declined by $325 million to $560.942 billion for the week ending February 24, according to data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday. This is the fourth consecutive week of a drop in the reserves after the $5.68 billion decrease in the previous reporting week to $561.267 billion. In October 2021, forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been falling as the RBI deploys the reserves to defend the rupee.