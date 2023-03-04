Home Business

ICRA revises outlook for Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd to 'negative' 

ICRA said it sees an increased risk of regulatory/legal scrutiny on the group entities and its impact on the credit quality of APSEZL will be monitored.

Published: 04th March 2023 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Representational image (Photo| Special arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Credit rating agency ICRA has revised the outlook for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited to negative and said it will be monitoring the group's ability to raise funds from the domestic/global market as equity/debt at competitive rates.

The revision in outlook is on account of the deterioration in the group's financial flexibility, following a sharp decline in share prices and an increase in the yield of international bonds raised by group entities in the wake of a report published by a USA-based short-seller, ICRA said.

Hindenburg Research, which held short positions in unidentified shares of Adani Group firms through its US-traded debt and offshore derivatives, on January 24 publised a report accusing the conglomerate of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" and using a number of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The group has denied allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

ICRA noted that the group's strong financial flexibility and APSEZL's track record of refinancing a large part of its debt with borrowings (mostly from overseas debt capital markets) of longer tenures at lower interest rates were the key credit strengths, which have been adversely impacted.

Further, ICRA said it sees an increased risk of regulatory/legal scrutiny on the group entities and its impact on the credit quality of APSEZL will be monitored.

However, ICRA noted that APSEZL's liquidity profile remains robust and a large repayment of an international bond of USD 650 million is due only in FY25.

The rating reaffirmation continues to factor in the strong business profile of APSEZL, marked by its favourable operating characteristics, geographically spread-out footprint, diversified cargo mix and long-term customer tie-ups, ICRA said.

The agency noted that the company has been acquiring key port assets as well as strategic assets across the logistics volume chain in the last few years.

This has strengthened its business profile by improving asset and cargo diversification, expanding presence across key hinterlands in the domestic market and integrating the port assets with other logistics segments, the rating agency said.

The company accounted for around 24 per cent of the overall cargo handled at the Indian ports in FY2022, with around 43 per cent share in the container segment and around 35 per cent share in coal, as per the ratings agency.

ICRA also said that the share of coal has moderated in the overall cargo mix in the last few years and is expected to moderate further, going forward.

The increased asset and cargo diversification mitigates the risks associated with demand cyclicality in specific cargo segments, structural risks arising from the expected moderation in coal imports in the medium to long term and any asset specific/event risk at specific locations, it stated.

The ratings also consider the healthy profitability metrics and large cash accruals which enable it to maintain a comfortable liquidity position.

ICRA said it also notes that the company is undertaking several projects, including a greenfield project at Vizhinjam in Kerala, which has witnessed delays due to various issues, including protests.

While the company is exposed to project execution risks, ICRA noted that the impact on the overall credit profile of company is mitigated by the relatively small size of such projects compared to the overall asset base and net worth.

Further, the agency took note of the in-principle approval received for viability gap funding (VGF) for the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICRA Adani ports
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp