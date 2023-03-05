Home Business

Video communication platform Zoom sacks president Greg Tomb 'without cause'

A company spokesperson was quoted as saying in media reports that Zoom is not looking for any replacement for Tomb.

05th March 2023

Greg Tomb

Zoom president Greg Tomb (Photo | Greg Tomb @Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Video conferencing platform Zoom which laid off 1,300 employees last month has now sacked its president Greg Tomb without any cause, as it aims to navigate the global macroeconomic conditions.

The company said in a regulatory filing in the US that Tomb's contract was abruptly terminated "without cause". A company spokesperson was quoted as saying in media reports that Zoom is not looking for any replacement for Tomb.

When Tomb was appointed as Zoom president, the company's CEO Eric Yuan said that "Greg is a highly respected technology industry leader and has deep experience in helping to scale companies at critical junctures."

Tomb reported directly to Yuan, and was thrilled to join the company and help "drive growth".

The video communication app Zoom laid off about 1,300 people, or 15 per cent of its workforce, last month.

Yuan said that he was reducing his salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 per cent and foregoing his FY23 corporate bonus.

"Members of my executive leadership team will reduce their base salaries by 20 per cent for the coming fiscal year while also forfeiting their FY23 corporate bonuses," he had announced.

During the pandemic, Zoom usage surged significantly as millions stayed home.

The company's CEO said during the latest earnings call that the company experienced headwinds in terms of currency impact, online contraction, and deal scrutiny, which continued into Q4.

For the period ended December 31, 2022, its enterprise business grew 24 per cent and total revenue came in at USD 1.118 billion, up 4 per cent year over year.

