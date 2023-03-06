Home Business

‘India needs its own resources to fund start-ups’ 

Minister Jitendra Singh said that there are apprehensions in many quarters about the start-up space where there is foreign investment as the global recession looms large over many countries. 

Published: 06th March 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Jitendra Singh said that there are apprehensions in many quarters about the start-up space where there is foreign investment as the global recession looms large. 

Minister Jitendra Singh said that there are apprehensions in many quarters about the start-up space where there is foreign investment as the global recession looms large. 

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This is the high time when India should create indigenous sources to finance its start-ups, science and technology minister Jitendra Singh has said. Speaking at The New Indian Express Delhi Dialogues event, he said dependence on foreign investors for start-up funding leads to an outflow of money to other countries. He added that the country needs to find ways to not only fund its own businesses but overseas businesses too.

“Indian start-ups need to look for more indigenous sources to finance their businesses than depending upon foreign investors for funding. India has the potential to even fund foreign start-ups and the country has huge agricultural resources,” Singh opined when asked about the concerns raised by start-ups for removing the exemption of angel tax on foreign investors in the recently announced Budget 2023-24. He said start-ups need not hook on to IT as the country has a huge agricultural resource too and for agri-tech start-ups, angel tax on foreign investors is not much of relevance. 

Singh said that there are apprehensions in many quarters about the start-up space where there is foreign investment as the global recession looms large over many countries. “Wherever I go, I emphasise the need for Indian resources, which are yet unexplored. We have a huge agritech start-up movement. I know we will be having the same scenario when we will be funding outsiders."

In addition, with regard to giving impetus to research and development in the country, Singh said, “Funding, enabling provisions, doing away with unnecessary formalities and alternative means of finding where private players come in are required to improve research and development in the country.”

With globalisation, Singh said in the times to come, this demarcation between foreign and domestic investors would also go away whether we like it or not, as the world has to grow and that too as one. “Now, even the scientific delegations which are coming to India are coming with the industry representatives, which was not seen even three years ago,” the minister stated.

He stressed the need for synergy between the public and private players from the day the start-up idea is conceived. On the recently launched Vaibhav Fellowship for the improvement of the research ecosystem in India, Singh said through this scheme Indian diaspora’s best of minds can collaborate with domestic minds to deliver world-class projects and products. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indigenous sources Startups foreign investors
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp