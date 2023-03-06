Home Business

Spotlight on Multi-Cap Funds

In the last column, we commenced a discussion on Multi Cap Funds. In this column, we shall turn the Spotlight on some of the funds in this category.

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration | Tapas Ranjan)

By Ashok Kumar
In the last column, we commenced a discussion on Multi Cap Funds. In this column, we shall turn the Spotlight on some of the funds in this category. These include ICICI Prudential Multi Cap Fund, Invesco India Multi Cap Fund, Nippon India Multi Cap Fund, Quant Active Fund and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund. 
ICICI Prudential Multi Cap Fund has an AUM of `6,947 crores and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 95 per cent in Equity and 5 per cent in Cash or Cash-equivalents. Within the SEBI stipulated holding pattern, in recent times, this fund has had maximum weightage in Large Cap Stocks and minimum in Small Cap stocks.

The top holdings are in the Banks, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology and Finance Sectors.  The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 16.24 per cent, 10.68 per cent and 14.49 per cent respectively.  

Invesco India Multi Cap Fund has an AUM of Rs. 2,369 crores and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 96 per cent in Equity and 4 per cent in Cash or Cash-equivalents. Within the SEBI stipulated holding pattern its maximum weighted average holding in recent times has been in large caps and minimum in small caps. The top holdings of this fund are in the Banks, Industrial Products and IT Software Sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 14.12 per cent, 9.31 per cent and 14.18 per cent respectively.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has an AUM of Rs. 14,030 crores and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 98 per cent in Equity and 2 per cent in Cash or Cash-equivalents. Within the SEBI stipulated holding pattern its maximum weighted average holding in recent times has been in large caps and minimum in small caps. The top holdings of this fund are in the Banks, Finance and IT-Software Sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 18.40 per cent, 11.74 per cent and 15.11 per cent respectively.

Quant Active Fund has an AUM of Rs. 3,556 crores and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 96 per cent in Equity and 4 per cent in Cash or Cash-equivalents. Within the SEBI stipulated holding pattern its maximum weighted average holding in recent times has been in large caps and minimum in small caps. The fund’s top holdings are in the Banks, FMCG, Cement and Cement Products and Telecom services Sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 30.23 per cent, 18.40 per cent and 20.46 respectively.  

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund has an AUM of Rs. 1,804 crores and its current Asset Allocation mix is almost 96 per cent Equity and 4 per cent in Cash or Cash-equivalents. Within the SEBI stipulated holding pattern its maximum weighted average holding in recent times has been in large caps and minimum in small caps. The fund’s top holdings are in the Banks, Consumer Durables and IT Software Sectors. The returns recorded by this fund over a 3-year, 5-year and 7-year time period are 14.89 per cent, 8.42 per and 15.51 per cent respectively.  Like all Equity Mutual funds,  Multi Cap Funds too need to be viewed and held as long-term investments to derive optimal benefit.

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

