Henkel opens new application centre in Vellore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Henkel, a functional coatings company, inaugurated its new application centre in Perumugai, Vellore, in collaboration with Saba Group on Monday, marking the launch of its first Centre of Excellence in Tamil Nadu.

The Vellore application centre will be integrated with Henkel’s global network of application, product development and design centres spread across different countries such as China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The facility will enable Henkel to develop innovation and digitalisation competencies and expedite time-to-market with greater agility, the company said.

The centre will serve as a platform for showcasing Henkel’s latest adhesive solutions for the sports industry, particularly for footwear automation, aimed at driving manufacturing excellence through innovation. Rajat Agarwal, global head of lifestyle at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said the company’s dedication to improving the leather and footwear industries with sustainable solutions that prioritise worker safety.



CHENNAI: Henkel, a functional coatings company, inaugurated its new application centre in Perumugai, Vellore, in collaboration with Saba Group on Monday, marking the launch of its first Centre of Excellence in Tamil Nadu. The Vellore application centre will be integrated with Henkel’s global network of application, product development and design centres spread across different countries such as China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The facility will enable Henkel to develop innovation and digitalisation competencies and expedite time-to-market with greater agility, the company said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The centre will serve as a platform for showcasing Henkel’s latest adhesive solutions for the sports industry, particularly for footwear automation, aimed at driving manufacturing excellence through innovation. Rajat Agarwal, global head of lifestyle at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said the company’s dedication to improving the leather and footwear industries with sustainable solutions that prioritise worker safety.