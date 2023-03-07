Home Business

Henkel opens new application centre in Vellore

The facility will enable Henkel to develop innovation and digitalisation competencies and expedite time-to-market with greater agility, the company said.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Henkel

(File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Henkel, a functional coatings company, inaugurated its new application centre in Perumugai, Vellore, in collaboration with Saba Group on Monday, marking the launch of its first Centre of Excellence in Tamil Nadu. 

The Vellore application centre will be integrated with Henkel’s global network of application, product development and design centres spread across different countries such as China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The facility will enable Henkel to develop innovation and digitalisation competencies and expedite time-to-market with greater agility, the company said.

The centre will serve as a platform for showcasing Henkel’s latest adhesive solutions for the sports industry, particularly for footwear automation, aimed at driving manufacturing excellence through innovation. Rajat Agarwal, global head of lifestyle at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said the company’s dedication to improving the leather and footwear industries with sustainable solutions that prioritise worker safety.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Henkel Vellore
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp