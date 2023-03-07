Home Business

ICRA revises aviation sector outlook to ‘stable’

ICRA projects domestic passenger traffic growth at 8-13% in FY2024, post the 55-60% expansion in FY2023, to reach 145-150 million, which is much higher than the pre-Covid levels.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

ICRA

Rating agency Icra logo. (Photo: Twitter/@ICRALimited)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rating agency ICRA has revised the outlook for the Indian aviation industry to Stable from Negative, given the fast-paced recovery in domestic passenger traffic in FY2023 and the expected continuation of the same in FY2024. 

ICRA projects domestic passenger traffic growth at 8-13% in FY2024, post the 55-60% expansion in FY2023, to reach 145-150 million, which is much higher than the pre-Covid levels.  During 10M FY2023, domestic passenger traffic, at 111 million, witnessed a YoY increase of 66.2% and trailed the pre-Covid levels (10M FY2020) by only 8.3%. 

Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said: “The industry is estimated to report a net loss of Rs 110-130 billion in FY23 due to elevated ATF prices twined with the depreciation of rupee against the dollar.

However, the same is much lower than the net loss of Rs 235 billion in FY22 and ICRA’s earlier estimated net loss of Rs 150-170 billion in FY23, mainly driven by the improved ability of the airlines to shore up their yields without impacting the demand.”

Banerjee added that the net loss is further expected to compress to Rs 50-70 billion in FY2024, as airlines continue to witness healthy passenger traffic growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICRA Indian aviation industry
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp