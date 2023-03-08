Home Business

Indian aviation market large enough to 'accommodate all players profitably': Emirates 

Emirates is bullish on the Indian market and is keen to have more bilaterals so that it can operate more flights.

Published: 08th March 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Alliance Air aircraft (Photo |Air India website)

Alliance Air aircraft (Photo |Air India website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian aviation market is "large enough to accommodate all players profitably" and irrespective of what competitors do, the airline is focused on its strategies, leading Gulf carrier Emirates has said amid Air India ramping up its fleet and operations.

Emirates, which operates only wide-body A380s and B777s, flies to nine Indian cities and operates 167 weekly flights to the country.

A senior Emirates executive said the expansion of Air India might push airports to improve their services, which will be a positive development for all other airlines, Indian customers as well as the aviation and travel industries as a whole.

"Air India flying to new international routes might also have a positive (effect) on Emirates. When a new route is operated by an airline, then that could result in increased traffic demand and the particular airline might not be able to cater to the demand. As a result, the potential customers will look at other carriers and that can have a positive impact," Mohammed Sarhan, Vice President (India & Nepal) of Emirates, told PTI during a recent interaction.

Tata Group-owned Air India has placed orders for 470 new aircraft, including 70 wide-body planes, as the carrier embarks on overseas expansion plans that will also help provide more direct connectivity for Indians to international destinations.

To a query related to Air India and competition in the Indian market, Sarhan said that competition is there and irrespective of what competitors do, "we are focused on our strategies". He asserted that "the market is large enough to accommodate all players profitably".

Emirates is bullish on the Indian market and is keen to have more bilaterals so that it can operate more flights.

According to Sarhan, a Boeing 777 plane can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo in the bellyhold while an Airbus A380 aircraft has 15 tonnes of cargo capacity.

"The cargo space is generally full on flights from India. We also have dedicated freighters, with a capacity of 100 tonnes, scheduled to Ahmedabad and Mumbai to meet seasonal demand for uplift of cargo," he said.

The Gulf airline operates A380 planes to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Emirates, which currently has 263 planes in its fleet and flies to more than 140 destinations, has embarked on a retrofit programme for 120 of its existing A380 and B777 planes.

The programme is expected to be completed in 2025.

As part of the programme, the number of economy seats in both types of aircraft will be reduced to introduce premium economy class seats.

"A380 and B777 will have around 56 premium economy class seats, and the refurbishment of planes is on, and planes on some routes already have premium economy class seats," Sarhan said.

Emirates's A380 has 14 first, 76 business and around 429 economy class seats. The B777 has 8 first, 42 business and about 310 economy class seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emirates Air India Tata Group
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp