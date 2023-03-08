Home Business

Volatility in steel prices to continue in medium-term: SteelMint

Iron ore and coking coal are the two key raw materials required for steel manufacturing.

Published: 08th March 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

steel

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The volatility in steel prices is likely to continue in the medium-term due to the impact of the geopolitical situation on supply chain logistics, according to SteelMint.

Last week, steel makers increased the prices of hot-rolled coil (HRC) by Rs 1,400 to Rs 60,700 per tonne from Rs 59,300 a tonne on February 22, the research firm said in a report.

In the last six months, steel prices have not been stable. The user industry has been witnessing price revisions on a weekly basis.

"The volatility in the prices is likely to continue in the medium-term on account of geo-political situations across the globe impacting the supply chain," SteelMint said.

This situation has led to changing supply-demand scenarios impacting prices of raw materials and logistics, it said.

Iron ore fines with iron (Fe) content of 62 per cent were moved up to Rs 5,480 tonne in February, from Rs 4,400 tonne in December 2022.

Similarly, imported hard-coking coal (HCC) prices increased steeply during this period. The average price of HCC stood around USD 263 tonne in the first week of December.

The prices increased to USD 396 tonne by February 18.

Iron ore and coking coal are the two key raw materials required for steel manufacturing.

While iron ore is sourced is available from domestic mines, for coking coal steel producers remain dependent on imports.

Any movement in the prices of raw materials has a direct impact on the prices of steel which affects the user industries like real estate and housing, infrastructure and construction, automobile and consumer goods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steel prices Iron ore steel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp