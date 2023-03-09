Home Business

BSNL’s 4G launch likely this month

The telco has tested indigenous 4G, developed in collaboration with TCS and C-DoT, on 10 million calls simultaneously.

Published: 09th March 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is likely to begin its 4G services by the end of this month. According to officials, the 4G services will initially begin in cities where BSNL has tested its 4G network, such as Chandigarh and Ambala.

The telco has tested indigenous 4G, developed in collaboration with TCS and C-DoT, on 10 million calls simultaneously. “The Group of Ministers will approve the BSNL’s tender to TCS for equipment for 100,000 4G sites in the next few weeks,” an official told this newspaper. He added that the telecom minister will announce the launch of BSNL 4G in a week or so.

Initially, the company plans to launch one lakh 4G sites. BSNL’s board has approved a `24,500-crore deal with a TCS-led consortium, which includes Tejas Networks and C-DoT. The telco will also increase the number of its field officers or technical officers to tackle any initial technical issues that may crop up. 

Comments

