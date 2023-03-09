Jio extends 5G network coverage to 27 more cities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in 27 more cities of 13 states and Union territories. With this, the telco’s 5G network is now available in 331 cities across India.

The 27 new cities are in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The company said from March 8, Jio users in these 27 cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

The company targets to cover the entire country with a 5G network by the end of 2023. “Starting today, the technological advantages of high-speed internet, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services shall be made available to the people and businesses of 27 (more) cities,” said the company.

“Jio True 5G offers lightning-fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps, enabling seamless streaming of high-definition content, immersive and interactive viewing, and cloud gaming,” it added.

