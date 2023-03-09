Home Business

Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 149.95 points or 0.25 per cent to 60,198.14 points, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 29.75 points or 0.17 per cent to 17,724.65 points.

Published: 09th March 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Stock market opened lower on Thursday, with benchmark index Sensex declining nearly 150 points amid mixed global cues and broader concerns over the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 149.95 points or 0.25 per cent to 60,198.14 points, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 29.75 points or 0.17 per cent to 17,724.65 points.

As many as 17 constituents of the Sensex, including Reliance, TCS and HDFC were trading in the negative territory.

Mixed trends were witnessed in the Asian markets, with Japan trading higher while China declining.

On Wednesday, the US market also witnessed mixed trends as the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was yet to make a decision on the size of a potential interest rate hike later this month, despite strong labour market data and a rise in inflation.

In a pre-market note, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC securities, said Asian equities were muted on Thursday after a choppy US session saw major benchmarks post modest gains as investors weighed the outlook for interest rates, he noted.

On Wednesday, Sensex closed 123.63 points higher at 60,348.09 points while Nifty gained 42.95 points to end the day at 17,754.40 points.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), on Wednesday, made net investments worth Rs 3,671.56 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp