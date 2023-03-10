Sebi introduces rewards for info about defaulters 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a reward system of up to Rs 20 lakh to informants for sharing information about the assets of defaulters. The amount of reward granted to the informant will be paid from the Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Coming up with guidelines on grant of reward to an informant who provides information about the assets of the defaulter under recovery proceedings, Sebi said, “information and the identity provided by the informant or the reward paid to him shall be held in confidence.”

The reward could be granted in two stages - interim and final. While the interim reward amount will not exceed 2.5% of reserve price of the asset regarding which tips was provided or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is less and the final reward amount will not exceed 10% of the dues recovered or Rs 20 lakh, whichever is less.

“A person shall be considered to be an informant eligible for reward in accordance with these guidelines if he furnishes Original Information in relation to asset of a defaulter(s) concerning the dues which are certified as ‘Difficult to Recover’,” said Sebi. The difficult-to-recover dues are the ones which could not be recovered even after exhausting all the modes of recovery.

“The claim of reward shall be confined to cases where recovery of dues could be made in pursuance of the information so provided by the informant. The information provided must be supported by facts and should be specific and actionable,” it added. As per Sebi’s annual report for 2021-22, it segregated dues to the tune of Rs 67,228 crore under “difficult to recover” (DTR) category at the end of March 2022.

MUMBAI: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a reward system of up to Rs 20 lakh to informants for sharing information about the assets of defaulters. The amount of reward granted to the informant will be paid from the Investor Protection and Education Fund. Coming up with guidelines on grant of reward to an informant who provides information about the assets of the defaulter under recovery proceedings, Sebi said, “information and the identity provided by the informant or the reward paid to him shall be held in confidence.” The reward could be granted in two stages - interim and final. While the interim reward amount will not exceed 2.5% of reserve price of the asset regarding which tips was provided or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is less and the final reward amount will not exceed 10% of the dues recovered or Rs 20 lakh, whichever is less.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A person shall be considered to be an informant eligible for reward in accordance with these guidelines if he furnishes Original Information in relation to asset of a defaulter(s) concerning the dues which are certified as ‘Difficult to Recover’,” said Sebi. The difficult-to-recover dues are the ones which could not be recovered even after exhausting all the modes of recovery. “The claim of reward shall be confined to cases where recovery of dues could be made in pursuance of the information so provided by the informant. The information provided must be supported by facts and should be specific and actionable,” it added. As per Sebi’s annual report for 2021-22, it segregated dues to the tune of Rs 67,228 crore under “difficult to recover” (DTR) category at the end of March 2022.