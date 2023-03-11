Home Business

Despite volatility, investment in equity funds at 9-month high 

The systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution for February 2023 was Rs 13,686 crore, while the number of new SIPs registered in February 2023 was 20.65 lakh.

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Despite high volatility in the stock market, investors poured in Rs 15,685 crore in equity mutual funds in February, making it the highest inflows in nine months. The inflows are 25% higher than Rs 12,546 crore in January, according to figures released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday.

The systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution for February 2023 was `13,686 crore, while the number of new SIPs registered in February 2023 was 20.65 lakh. The number of SIPs increased to 6.28 crore in the month, up from 6.21 crore in January 2023.

“Despite being a shorter month, the flows are still pretty good, which shows that retail investors are in the market for long term and they are not bothered about short-term volatility. They are looking at corrections in the market as a buying opportunity. It also shows growing maturity of retail investors,” G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Mutual Fund told this newspaper.  

“In our view, the valuation of Nifty is at a very marginal premium to the underlying fair value which makes it good time to enter the market for long-term investors,” Pradeepkumar added. A total of 27 schemes were launched in February, including 21 open-ended and 6 close-ended schemes, raising a total of Rs 7,187 crore.

“Retail investors continue to enter the markets via the SIP route, which is reflected in the consistent rise in SIP inflows over the last many months.  Due to the fact that February has only 28 days, there is a dip seen in SIP contribution numbers as the flows are not recorded for the full month of 31days,” N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI. 

