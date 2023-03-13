Home Business

Nazara Tech’s subsidiaries hold Rs 64 crore at SVB

On March 10,  the start-up focused lender SVB Financial Group  suffered a collapse.  SVB is currently under the receivership of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Published: 13th March 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:15 AM

Silicon Valley Bank

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is seizing the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual.(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies on Sunday said that its step-down subsidiaries- Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc- hold cash balances worth R64 crore at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). 

Nazara Technologies said, “FDIC has stated that it would issue an advance dividend to depositors within the next week with future payments coming as asset sales occurred. Regardless of the ultimate outcome and its timing, both subsidiaries continue to be well capitalised.”

