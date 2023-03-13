Nazara Tech’s subsidiaries hold Rs 64 crore at SVB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies on Sunday said that its step-down subsidiaries- Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc- hold cash balances worth R64 crore at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

On March 10, the start-up focused lender SVB Financial Group suffered a collapse. SVB is currently under the receivership of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Nazara Technologies said, “FDIC has stated that it would issue an advance dividend to depositors within the next week with future payments coming as asset sales occurred. Regardless of the ultimate outcome and its timing, both subsidiaries continue to be well capitalised.”

