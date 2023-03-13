Home Business

With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on SVB crisis 

The Biden administration has announced that depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to their money from Monday.

Published: 13th March 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that with US Government's latest action on Silicon Valley Bank, the looming risks to Indian startups have passed, as he added that the learning for Indian startups from this crisis is to trust Indian banking system more.

Chandrasekhar tweeted, "With this US govt action, looming risks to Indian Startups have passed. Learning for Indian Startups from this crisis - trust Indian banking system more."

He added: "Thank u to PM @narendramodiji, FM @nsitharaman n @RBI for their continuous leadership n monitoring durng this."

