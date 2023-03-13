With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on SVB crisis 

By PTI

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that with US Government's latest action on Silicon Valley Bank, the looming risks to Indian startups have passed, as he added that the learning for Indian startups from this crisis is to trust Indian banking system more.

The Biden administration has announced that depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to their money from Monday.

Chandrasekhar tweeted, "With this US govt action, looming risks to Indian Startups have passed. Learning for Indian Startups from this crisis - trust Indian banking system more."

He added: "Thank u to PM @narendramodiji, FM @nsitharaman n @RBI for their continuous leadership n monitoring durng this."

With this US govt action, looming risks to Indian Startups hv passed



Learning for Indian Startups from this crisis - trust Indian banking system more.



Thank u to PM @narendramodi ji, FM @nsitharaman n @RBI for their continuos leadrship n monitoring durng this #NewIndia https://t.co/yF1dnGy1BS — Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that with US Government's latest action on Silicon Valley Bank, the looming risks to Indian startups have passed, as he added that the learning for Indian startups from this crisis is to trust Indian banking system more. The Biden administration has announced that depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to their money from Monday. Chandrasekhar tweeted, "With this US govt action, looming risks to Indian Startups have passed. Learning for Indian Startups from this crisis - trust Indian banking system more."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added: "Thank u to PM @narendramodiji, FM @nsitharaman n @RBI for their continuous leadership n monitoring durng this." With this US govt action, looming risks to Indian Startups hv passed Learning for Indian Startups from this crisis - trust Indian banking system more. Thank u to PM @narendramodi ji, FM @nsitharaman n @RBI for their continuos leadrship n monitoring durng this #NewIndia https://t.co/yF1dnGy1BS — Rajeev Chandrasekhar