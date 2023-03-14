Home Business

Government to spend Rs 1.48 lakh crore  extra in FY23

The government on Monday sought approval from parliament to authorise the gross additional expenditure of Rs 2.70 lakh crore.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has sought parliament’s permission to spend an additional Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the current financial year. 

The government on Monday sought approval from parliament to authorise the gross additional expenditure of Rs 2.70 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 1.22 lakh crore would be spent through savings by different departments and ministries, resulting in net Additional spending of Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

Of the total additional spending, Rs 36,325 crore would go towards fertilizer subsidy, Rs 25,000 crore will be transferred to the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) maintained by the Department of Telecom, and another Rs 28,000 crore will go for defence pension under One Rank One Pension policy. An additional sum of Rs 33,700 crore has been demanded GST compensation to states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Additional spending budget GST
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp