Home Business

Rupee falls 26 paise to 82.49 against US dollar

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, attributed the fall in rupee to the spillover fears after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

Published: 14th March 2023 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

rupee

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined by 26 paise to 82.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid stronger dollar, negative sentiment in the domestic equity market and unabated foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 82.27 against the dollar and traded between the range of 82.24 and 82.50 during intra-day.

It finally settled at 82.49 (provisional) against the American currency.

This is the second consecutive day of decline in the Indian currency.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.23 against the US dollar.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, attributed the fall in rupee to the spillover fears after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

"The Rupee fall continued as the Silicon Valley Bank in the US has spread concerns over the spillover fears after its collapse and in line with Asian peers.

Rupee this time, fell below 82.48 levels which were last seen on 3rd March 23.

"The ripple effect can keep the forex market into continued volatile sessions," he said and projected the range for rupee between 82.20-82.75 in further trades.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.26 per cent to 103.86.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.30 per cent to USD 78.91 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 337.66 points or 0.58 per cent to 57,900.19 points while the broader NSE Nifty declined 111.00 points or 0.65 per cent to 17,043.30 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,546.86 crore, according to exchange data.

The collapse of two banks in the US -- Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank -- has raised concerns about the health of the financial system even as American regulators are taking steps to control the situation.

Against this backdrop, some analysts also feel that the US Federal Reserve might opt for a slower interest rate hike even as inflation remains high.

On the domestic front, the wholesale price-based inflation declined to over a two-year low of 3.85 per cent in January on easing prices of manufactured items, fuel and power, even though food articles remained expensive.

This is the ninth straight month of decline in the rate of wholesale price-index (WPI) based inflation, according to the government data released on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee rate Indian Rupee
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp