Home Business

India's imports from Russia rise to USD 41.56 billion in April-Feb period 

In 2021-22, Russia was India's 18th largest import partner, accounting for USD 9.86 billion in imports.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

India’s crude oil imports grew a mere 1.8 per cent year on year during March — the lowest rate of growth since January 2019.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo |AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's imports from Russia jumped about five times to USD 41.56 billion during the April-February period of this fiscal due to increasing inbound shipments of crude oil from that country, according to the commerce ministry data.

In 2021-22, Russia was India's 18th largest import partner, accounting for USD 9.86 billion in imports.

From just 0.2 percent of all oil imported by India, Russia supplied 28 percent of the total oil imported in January. Russia has become India's fourth largest import source in the first 11 months of the current fiscal.

From a market share of less than 1 percent in India's import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's share of India's oil imports rose to 1.27 million barrels per day in January, taking the share to 28 percent, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the United States, has been buying Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry's data showed that imports from China rose by about 6.2 percent to USD 90.72 billion during the April-February period.

Similarly, imports from UAE increased by 21.5 percent to USD 48.88 billion.

India's imports from the US grew by about 19.5 percent to USD 46 billion during the period. On the export front, the US emerged as the top destination for Indian exporters during the 11-month period, accounting for 17.5 percent of the country's total outbound shipments.

Exports to the US increased to USD 70.99 billion as against USD 68.447 billion during the April-February period of 2021-22.

As per the data, exports to the UAE increased to USD 28.63 billion during the April-February period as against USD 24.95 billion in the year-ago period.

Exports to China, however, dipped to USD 13.64 billion during the period as against USD 19.81 billion during the April-February period of 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India's imports Russia
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp