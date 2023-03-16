Home Business

Hero Electric to roll out 10 lakh vehicles annually

The new range of electric scooters, which was launched on Wednesday, boasts Japanese motor technology for a smoother ride and German ECU technology for precision performance.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

E-scooter from Hero electric. (Photo | heroelectric.in)

E-scooter from Hero electric. (Photo | heroelectric.in)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hero Electric, which launched three new products - Optima CX5.0, Optima CX2.0, and NYX - on Wednesday, will soon roll out over 10 lakh vehicles annually from its manufacturing units.
At the launch, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We are proud to announce that we are all set to roll out over 1 million vehicles annually from our manufacturing units.”

The largest electric two-wheeler company is also expanding its manufacturing capacity, and distribution network, to strengthen the EV ecosystem. With a new factory under construction at Ludhiana and a strategic partnership with the Mahindra Group, the company now has a manufacturing capacity of half a million bikes. It also plans to set up a greenfield plant in Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 2 million units.

The new range of electric scooters, which was launched on Wednesday, boasts Japanese motor technology for a smoother ride and German ECU technology for precision performance, built to withstand varied Indian weather conditions, even in the most remote areas, the company said.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, of Hero Electric, said, “Extensive feedback from our 6 lakh bikes over 15 years has helped us design a new range of power trains that converts almost every drop of battery power into useful km. Secret lies in a super-intelligent close-loop sync system that senses in real-time, every little variation in load and road condition to deliver just the right amount of energy without any wastage.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hero Electric Optima CX5.0 Mahindra Group
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp