Hero Electric to roll out 10 lakh vehicles annually

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hero Electric, which launched three new products - Optima CX5.0, Optima CX2.0, and NYX - on Wednesday, will soon roll out over 10 lakh vehicles annually from its manufacturing units.

At the launch, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We are proud to announce that we are all set to roll out over 1 million vehicles annually from our manufacturing units.”

The largest electric two-wheeler company is also expanding its manufacturing capacity, and distribution network, to strengthen the EV ecosystem. With a new factory under construction at Ludhiana and a strategic partnership with the Mahindra Group, the company now has a manufacturing capacity of half a million bikes. It also plans to set up a greenfield plant in Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 2 million units.

The new range of electric scooters, which was launched on Wednesday, boasts Japanese motor technology for a smoother ride and German ECU technology for precision performance, built to withstand varied Indian weather conditions, even in the most remote areas, the company said.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, of Hero Electric, said, “Extensive feedback from our 6 lakh bikes over 15 years has helped us design a new range of power trains that converts almost every drop of battery power into useful km. Secret lies in a super-intelligent close-loop sync system that senses in real-time, every little variation in load and road condition to deliver just the right amount of energy without any wastage.”

