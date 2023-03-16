Home Business

Sensex, Nifty slide in early trade on negative global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 205.24 points or 0.36 per cent to 57,350.66 points while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 78.45 points or 0.46 per cent to 16,893.70 points.

Published: 16th March 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday as rising concerns over the health of the global banking system and uncertainty over rate hike trajectory in Europe and the US continued to rattle investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 205.24 points or 0.36 per cent to 57,350.66 points while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 78.45 points or 0.46 per cent to 16,893.70 points.

In the Sensex pack, 20 companies declined and among the Nifty constituents, 30 scrips were in the red. The key indices have declined for five straight trading sessions. Asian markets, including Hong Kong and Japan, fell on Thursday amid negative global cues.

On Wednesday, European stocks suffered substantial losses in the wake of concerns over the financial health of Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

The European Central Bank's decision on interest rate later on Thursday will also be closely watched by investors amid inflation remaining high.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said major US stock indices finished mostly lower on Wednesday after the slump in shares of Credit Suisse stoked fears of broader banking sector issues following the fallout of US banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the past week.

Swiss authorities on Wednesday said that Credit Suisse meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks and that Switzerland's central bank will provide additional funds if required to the lender.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers in the Indian equity market for the past five consecutive trading sessions.

On Wednesday, they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,271.25 crore, BSE data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty global banking system BSE NSE
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp