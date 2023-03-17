Home Business

GAIL signs MoU with Shell Energy to explore ethane sourcing  

GAIL is planning to import ethane from the US to replace natural gas and naphtha as feedstock at petrochemical plants.

Published: 17th March 2023 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

GAIL

GAIL (India) Limited. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GAIL (India) Limited, India’s largest gas producer, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Private Limited to explore opportunities in different facets of the energy value chain.

The company said the MoU envisages exploring prospects in the import and handling of different hydrocarbons which are important chemical and petrochemical precursors, LNG for road transport, regasification of imported LNG, renewable and others.

“In a bid towards diversification of the feedstock for its petrochemical plant, GAIL is looking to import ethane from ethane-surplus countries with matured export terminal infrastructure through water borne transportation to India and transport it further through GAIL's pipeline systems to demand centres,” said GAIL in an exchange filing.

It is to be noted that GAIL is planning to import ethane from the US to replace natural gas and naphtha as feedstock at petrochemical plants. The company, GAIL last month floated a tender to hire a very large ethane carrier (VLEC) for 20 years starting mid-2026 for importing ethane from the US.

GAIL is India's largest natural gas company. It owns and operates a network of around 14,830 kilometres of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country. It commands around 68 per cent market share in gas transmission and sells 53 per cent of all gas sold in the country.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GAIL (India) Limited MoU Shell Energy
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp