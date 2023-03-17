Home Business

IT minister estimates over USD 1 billion exposure of Indian start-ups to SVB

During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of startups’ deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank.

Published: 17th March 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said deposits close to $1 billion attributable to Indian startups were with the US-based Silicon Valley Bank. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which was a key funding source for start-ups, has sent shockwaves across the global financial system.

During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of startups’ deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank. “I had kind of very empirically and anecdotally calculated that there was more than a billion dollars of startups’ capital as deposits. According to some, this is a conservative estimate. There were deposits in SVB that are attributable to Indian startups close to a billion or more,” the Minister of State for Electronics and IT said.

Chandrasekhar also said that he has taken up the issue of SVB failure with the Finance Minister on Wednesday and pitched for fine-tuning the Indian banking system as per the requirement of startups.
Responding to a query, he said the country’s semiconductor journey is going to begin in 2023.

“We are going to ground break a fab (chip-making plant). We are going to create packaging units in India and by the end of the financial year 2023, I think, there will be more than 50-55 design startups that are doing device design,” Chandrasekhar said. Chandrasekhar had recently assured the Indian startups of all help to tide over this crisis.

The minister, while interacting with over 450 startups on the collapse of SVB on Tuesday said the government is exploring if any credit lines can be made available in US dollar or Indian rupees. The government is also trying to facilitate the transfer of US dollar deposits to Indian banks.  During the meeting, a few startups shared their concern about transferring their US Dollar deposits to India, and to US-based branches of Indian banks. 

SVB failure sends shockwaves
Failure of SVB, a key funding source for start-ups, has sent shockwaves across the global financial system. During a Twitter live session, Chandrasekhar said he heard that over $200 million of start-ups’ deposits have been transferred to GIFT City bank
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeev Chandrasekhar SVB collapse India Startups
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp