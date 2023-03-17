Home Business

Markets extend gains in see-saw trade; metal, banking stocks sparkle 

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 355.06 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 57,989.90. During the day, it hit a high of 58,178.94 and a low of 57,503.90.

Published: 17th March 2023 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty continued their gaining streak for 
the second straight session helped by robust demand for the metal, banking and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 355.06 points or 0.62% to settle at 57,989.90. During the day, it hit a high of 58,178.94 and a low of 57,503.90. The broader NSE Nifty gained 114.45 points or 0.67% to end at 17,100.05.

Global equities rebounded sharply after a slew of measures to taken support the global banking system eased worries about a crisis in the financial sector. Investors’ sentiments were also boosted by a strengthening rupee and lower crude prices in the international markets and analysts believe that this momentum to continue in the coming days.

“The Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. It witnessed sharp swings in both directions and ultimately closed in the green for the second consecutive day...We believe that the pullback rally has some more steam left and the Nifty is likely to carry on this positive momentum next week as well,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

In a highly volatile trade, the BSE Sensex moved in a range of 675 points, it touched a high of 58,179 and hit the day’s low of 57,504. HCL Tech led the Sensex gainers’ chart, spurting 3.58 %, followed by UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC twins.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty NSE BSE Stock Market
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp