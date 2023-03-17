Markets extend gains in see-saw trade; metal, banking stocks sparkle 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty continued their gaining streak for the second straight session helped by robust demand for the metal, banking and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global equities. In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 355.06 points or 0.62% to settle at 57,989.90. During the day, it hit a high of 58,178.94 and a low of 57,503.90. The broader NSE Nifty gained 114.45 points or 0.67% to end at 17,100.05. Global equities rebounded sharply after a slew of measures to taken support the global banking system eased worries about a crisis in the financial sector. Investors' sentiments were also boosted by a strengthening rupee and lower crude prices in the international markets and analysts believe that this momentum to continue in the coming days. "The Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. It witnessed sharp swings in both directions and ultimately closed in the green for the second consecutive day...We believe that the pullback rally has some more steam left and the Nifty is likely to carry on this positive momentum next week as well," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. In a highly volatile trade, the BSE Sensex moved in a range of 675 points, it touched a high of 58,179 and hit the day's low of 57,504. HCL Tech led the Sensex gainers' chart, spurting 3.58 %, followed by UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC twins.